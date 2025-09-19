Balefire LLC Has $302,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

