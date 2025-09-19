Balefire LLC Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $226.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.72.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

