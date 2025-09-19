Balefire LLC Invests $205,000 in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE USB opened at $50.20 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

