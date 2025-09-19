Balefire LLC Invests $212,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Commerce Bank raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.