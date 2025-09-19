Balefire LLC Invests $213,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after buying an additional 860,239 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after buying an additional 678,028 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,796,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,571,000 after purchasing an additional 216,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

