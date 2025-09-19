Balefire LLC Invests $245,000 in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $927.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $938.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $757.06 and its 200-day moving average is $733.35.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

