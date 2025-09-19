Balefire LLC Invests $267,000 in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after buying an additional 1,824,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,410,000 after buying an additional 259,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetLife by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MET opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.