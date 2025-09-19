Balefire LLC Invests $288,000 in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 69,701.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,244,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $674.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.44.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

