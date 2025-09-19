Balefire LLC Invests $314,000 in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $1,480,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 70.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

