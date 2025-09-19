Balefire LLC Invests $317,000 in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Research upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $152.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.98, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

