Balefire LLC Invests $329,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $292.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

