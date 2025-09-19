Balefire LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
