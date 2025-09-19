Balefire LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Balefire LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of RCL opened at $325.86 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.21.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $337.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
