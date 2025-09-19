Balefire LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,802.20. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,791 shares of company stock worth $4,357,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.