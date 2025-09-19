Balefire LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $755.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $779.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $739.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin
In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
