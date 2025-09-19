Balefire LLC Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 434.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $513.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $525.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.14.

About Curtiss-Wright



Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

