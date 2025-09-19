Balefire LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc $STE

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Man Group plc boosted its position in STERIS by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in STERIS by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $9,363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,762.04. This trade represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $250.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.85. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

