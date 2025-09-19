Balefire LLC Purchases Shares of 1,026 Accenture PLC $ACN

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

NYSE:ACN opened at $239.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.52. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $235.83 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

