Balefire LLC Purchases Shares of 3,722 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,269,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,041,000 after purchasing an additional 251,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,862,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,126,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 859,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 166,208 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

