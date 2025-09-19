Balefire LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

