Balefire LLC Sells 2,682 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Balefire LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 8,541.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,628 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 97.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $119,136,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 266.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

