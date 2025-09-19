Balefire LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $400.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $420.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

