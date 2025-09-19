Balefire LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,233,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 163,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

