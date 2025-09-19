Balefire LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

