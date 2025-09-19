Balefire LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,366,000 after acquiring an additional 390,374 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,215,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.
REGN stock opened at $598.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $567.29 and its 200 day moving average is $576.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,165.85.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
