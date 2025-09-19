Balefire LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,366,000 after acquiring an additional 390,374 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,215,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3%

REGN stock opened at $598.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $567.29 and its 200 day moving average is $576.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,165.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.