Balefire LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $913.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

