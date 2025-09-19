Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.12. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 112,400 shares trading hands.

Black Iron Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Iron news, insider Rab Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,009,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$148,323.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,238,832 shares in the company, valued at C$4,445,108.30. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

Featured Stories

