Breakwater Capital Group Buys Shares of 2,793 Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,946 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,472 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance
NYSE:TD opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.
About Toronto Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto Dominion Bank
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.