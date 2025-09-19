Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $293,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,116,158.52. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,571 shares of company stock worth $33,810,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

