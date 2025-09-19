Breakwater Capital Group Purchases Shares of 2,497 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $82.71 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

