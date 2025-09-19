Breakwater Capital Group Takes $213,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110,232 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,183,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 128,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after buying an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

