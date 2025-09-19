Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The stock has a market cap of $256.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

