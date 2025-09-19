Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Price Target at $457.20

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.20.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $467.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.16. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $467.71. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.