Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $255.53

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirty-six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.5263.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,224,646 shares of company stock valued at $720,005,171. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $898,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

