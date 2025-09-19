Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 330,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 424,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CEIN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

