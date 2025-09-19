Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cannae were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 460.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cannae by 81.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 2,236.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 106,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,990,708.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,285.14. This represents a 80.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNNE

Cannae Price Performance

NYSE CNNE opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $22.36.

Cannae Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cannae’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.96%.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

