CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Stock Holdings Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after buying an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CBRE Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after buying an additional 741,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after buying an additional 738,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

