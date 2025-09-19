Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.41 and traded as high as C$24.38. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$24.07, with a volume of 12,824,982 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The firm has a market cap of C$43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

