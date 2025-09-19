Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.45 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 141.40 ($1.92). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 143.60 ($1.95), with a volume of 629,518 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAML. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Central Asia Metals to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 180 to GBX 170 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 178.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.45. The company has a market capitalization of £250.73 million, a P/E ratio of 535.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The mining company reported GBX 5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Asia Metals had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Asia Metals plc will post 25.0194049 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

