Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $227.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.5833.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $196.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

