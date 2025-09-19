Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.74 ($7.21) and traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.56). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 413.33 ($5.60), with a volume of 58,827 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 531.74. The company has a market cap of £45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Churchill China had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill China plc will post 76.2128707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

