Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,770.21 ($51.10) and traded as low as GBX 3,566 ($48.33). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 3,574.27 ($48.44), with a volume of 489,255 shares.

CCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,950 to GBX 4,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,068 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,104.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,603 per share, with a total value of £5,404.50. Insiders own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

