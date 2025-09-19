CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 49,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossAmerica Partners

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,706 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $54,147.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,857,649 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,556.49. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Reilly III acquired 2,706 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $54,147.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,967,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,396,013.17. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $815.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.51. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $961.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.52 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. On average, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 185.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.