CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $489.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.23.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.37, a P/E/G ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.94. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.5% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

