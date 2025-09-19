CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.37, a PEG ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $272.67 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 774,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 51.5% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $238,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.