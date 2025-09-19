Czech National Bank Acquires 1,336 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.31.

LDOS opened at $187.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

