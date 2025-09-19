Czech National Bank Acquires 1,865 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after purchasing an additional 582,124 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,840,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 339,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,084,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,526,000 after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,590. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $81.66 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

