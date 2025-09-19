Czech National Bank Acquires 228,131 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,131 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.31 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Amcor



Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

