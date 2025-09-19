Czech National Bank Acquires 2,637 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 236.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,568,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 251.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $155,891,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $101,294,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $54,108,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.06.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

