Czech National Bank Acquires 5,389 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 881,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Up 4.2%

WDC stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

